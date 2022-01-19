Become a CAPA Member
19-Jan-2022 2:55 PM

Air France to increase Canadian capacity by 25% during summer 2022

Air France announced (17-Jan-2022) it will increase capacity to Canada by 25% during summer 2022, compared to the pre pandemic period. In addition to its planned launch of Paris CDG-Quebec service, the carrier plans to increase frequencies to Montreal (up to four times daily), Toronto (up to twice daily) and Vancouver (up to daily). Following the capacity increase, the carrier will offer the largest capacity between Europe and Canada, amongst European airlines. [more - original PR]

