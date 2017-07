Air France reached (13-Jul-2017) an agreement with cabin crew through a new collective agreement which allows for the formation of LCC start up, Boost. Air France cabin crew represented by the UNAC and UNSA unions signed the agreement, with SNPNC-FO expecting to announce a verdict on 24-Jul-2017. The new collective agreement is valid from 01-Sep-2017 to 31-Oct-2022. [more - original PR]