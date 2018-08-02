2-Aug-2018 4:55 PM
Air France reports operating loss in 1H2018
Air France reported (01-Aug-2018) the following financial highlights:
- Three months ended 30-Jun-2018:
- Revenue: EUR3925 million, -1.9% year-on-year;
- EBITDA: EUR439 million, -37.0%;
- Operating profit: EUR13 million, -94.7%;
- Six months ended 30-Jun-2018:
- Revenue: EUR7479 million, -1.4%;
- EBITDA: EUR744 million, -31.0%;
- Operating profit (loss): (EUR164 million), compared to a profit of EUR187 million in p-c-p. [more - original PR]