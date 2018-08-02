Become a CAPA Member
Loading
2-Aug-2018 4:55 PM

Air France reports operating loss in 1H2018

Air France reported (01-Aug-2018) the following financial highlights:

  • Three months ended 30-Jun-2018:
    • Revenue: EUR3925 million, -1.9% year-on-year;
    • EBITDA: EUR439 million, -37.0%;
    • Operating profit: EUR13 million, -94.7%;
  • Six months ended 30-Jun-2018:
    • Revenue: EUR7479 million, -1.4%;
    • EBITDA: EUR744 million, -31.0%;
    • Operating profit (loss): (EUR164 million), compared to a profit of EUR187 million in p-c-p. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More