9-Apr-2018 10:09 AM

Air France reduces schedule by 30% due to strikes on 07-Apr-2018

Air France reported (06-Apr-2018) 70% of its services were planned to operate on 07-Apr-2018, attributing the schedule reduction to strike action by 34% of pilots, 26.2% of cabin crew and 18.7% of ground staff. The carrier planned to operate the following:

As previously reported by CAPA, Air France is subject to further strike action on 10/11-Apr-2018 and 17/18/23/24-Apr-2018. [more - original PR]

