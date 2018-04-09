Air France reduces schedule by 30% due to strikes on 07-Apr-2018

Air France reported (06-Apr-2018) 70% of its services were planned to operate on 07-Apr-2018, attributing the schedule reduction to strike action by 34% of pilots, 26.2% of cabin crew and 18.7% of ground staff. The carrier planned to operate the following:

75% of long haul services;

65% of medium haul services on departure to and from Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport ;

; 70% of short haul services on departure to and from Paris Orly Airport and French provinces.

As previously reported by CAPA, Air France is subject to further strike action on 10/11-Apr-2018 and 17/18/23/24-Apr-2018. [more - original PR]