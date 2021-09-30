Air France receives first of 60 Airbus A220-300s

Air France received (29-Sep-2021) its first of 60 A220-300 aircraft. The aircraft is configured in two classes (business and economy) with 148 seats. It is due to enter scheduled service from 31-Oct-2021 on the airline's short and medium haul network. Air France also has 30 options and 30 purchase rights for A220s. The order forms part of Air France's fleet renewal process, with the A220 to replace its A318, A319 and some A320 aircraft by 2025. [more - original PR]