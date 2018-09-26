26-Sep-2018 11:09 AM
Air France presents new economy and premium economy cabins for A350s
Air France presented (25-Sep-2018) details of the new economy and premium economy cabins it plans to retrofit onboard 15 A330 aircraft from Jan-2019. Features of the new onboard products include:
- Economy:
- More space between armrests (44cm);
- Reinforced ergonomic foam in the seat and a 118° recline;
- 79cm legroom;
- A larger tray table and an 11.7 inch, 16:9 touch screen;
- USB plug and an individual electric socket;
- Premium economy:
- 130° seat recline in a fixed shell;
- 48.3cm seat width;
- 102cm seat pitch;
- Lumbar support adapted to different body shapes;
- Additional storage space;
- A wider footrest;
- 13.3 inch HD screen;
- An electric socket and two individual USB ports. [more - original PR - English/French]