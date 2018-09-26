Become a CAPA Member
26-Sep-2018 11:09 AM

Air France presents new economy and premium economy cabins for A350s

Air France presented (25-Sep-2018) details of the new economy and premium economy cabins it plans to retrofit onboard 15 A330 aircraft from Jan-2019. Features of the new onboard products include:

  • Economy:
    • More space between armrests (44cm);
    • Reinforced ergonomic foam in the seat and a 118° recline;
    • 79cm legroom;
    • A larger tray table and an 11.7 inch, 16:9 touch screen;
    • USB plug and an individual electric socket;
  • Premium economy:
    • 130° seat recline in a fixed shell;
    • 48.3cm seat width;
    • 102cm seat pitch;
    • Lumbar support adapted to different body shapes;
    • Additional storage space;
    • A wider footrest;
    • 13.3 inch HD screen;
    • An electric socket and two individual USB ports. [more - original PR - English/French]

