Air France parked most A321s in Nov-2020, prioritising fuel efficiency & load factor: EVP

Air France EVP Commercial and Air France-KLM EVP Strategy Angus Clarke, speaking at CAPA Live December 2020, stated (09-Dec-2020) Air France has 'avoided' using A330-200 and Boeing 777-200 aircraft for long haul operations, favouring Boeing 787s and A350s based on fuel efficiency and engine overhaul costs. Mr Clarke noted for European routes where the airline would usually use A321 aircraft it has "enjoyed the A318, A319 enormously" for fuel efficiency and EGT margins. He added: "We've gone for load factor and a little bit for yield on some of our connecting markets, that has resulted in us not having as much capacity but using the smaller gauge… We actually parked nearly all the A321s in Nov-2020 as a result and just use smaller aircraft".