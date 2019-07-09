Air France: New aviation tax will represent additional costs of more than EUR60m p/a

Air France stated (09-Jul-2019) it "strongly disapproves" of the French Government's proposal to introduce a new 'eco' tax ranging from EUR1.50 to EUR18 per ticket for all services departing from France from 2020. The carrier stated the new tax would "significantly penalise" Air France's competitiveness and represent additional costs of more than EUR60 million p/a. "The government's decision is all the more incomprehensible as this new air transport tax would reportedly finance competitive modes of transport including road transportation and not the energy transition in the air transport sector. Such a transition could have been facilitated by supporting the implementation of sustainable biofuel industries or disruptive innovations", Air France stated. [more - original PR - English/French]