Air France launches 'Air France ACT' CO2 emissions reduction strategy

Air France launched (13-Apr-2022) the 'Air France ACT' programme to outline the carrier's new CO2 emissions reduction strategy. The carrier targets a 30% reduction in CO2 emissions per passenger km by 2030, compared to 2019, and a 12% reduction in total emissions between 2019 and 2030. The strategy prioritises the reduction of direct and indirect emissions generated by the carrier's operations and the support of projects that absorb CO2 from the atmosphere. As part of its targets, Air France has outlined the following action areas:

Fleet renewal: A220 and A350 aircraft to account for 70% of the fleet by 2030, up from 7% currently;

Increased use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF): 10% SAF to be used on all flights by 2030, increasing to 63% in 2050;

Eco piloting techniques: Including taxiing using only one engine whenever possible, optimised flight paths using artificial intelligence and continuous descent approaches in cooperation with air traffic control authorities;

Introduction of a more responsible catering offer;

Developing intermodal transport: Offering low carbon transport alternatives for short distance journeys, including through collaboration with SNCF.