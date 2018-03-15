Loading
15-Mar-2018 11:30 AM

Air France-KLM seeking to strengthen existing alliances and expand partnerships

Air France-KLM stated (14-Mar-2018) in order to offer customers an "extensive network and the best connecting opportunities", the group is "actively pursuing its policy of strengthening its existing alliances and exploring new partnerships". The company added:

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More