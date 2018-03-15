15-Mar-2018 11:30 AM
Air France-KLM seeking to strengthen existing alliances and expand partnerships
Air France-KLM stated (14-Mar-2018) in order to offer customers an "extensive network and the best connecting opportunities", the group is "actively pursuing its policy of strengthening its existing alliances and exploring new partnerships". The company added:
- A wider choice of destinations and connections will be available for customers travelling between India and Europe via Paris and Amsterdam thanks to the enhanced cooperation agreement recently signed with Jet Airways;
- JV with Alitalia and Delta Air Lines provides customers with access to more than 270 destinations beyond 27 North American cities and offers more than 215 destinations beyond the 28 European gateways;
- Air France-KLM to continue its strategic JV with China Eastern Airlines from Paris CDG and Amsterdam to Shanghai, while maintaining JV agreements with China Southern Airlines and Xiamen Airlines on services from Paris and Amsterdam to Chengdu, Guangzhou, Hangzhou, Beijing and Xiamen;
- Offer new Paris CDG-Taipei service in cooperation with China Airlines;
- KLM integrated in the JV between Air France and Air Mauritius. KLM and Air Mauritius will share a coordinated schedule throughout 2018 on the Amsterdam-Mauritius route. [more - original PR - English/French]