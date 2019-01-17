Air France-KLM CEO: Joon created a 'rupture of trust' with customers and onboard personnel

Air France-KLM CEO Benjamin Smith, speaking during a French Senate public hearing published on the Senate's official website, stated (16-Jan-2019) the multiplicity of brands at Air France "created complexity and without doubt weakened the strength of the Air France brand". Mr Smith said the creation of Joon brought about a "rupture of trust" in relations between management and crew. He argued this rupture "put in peril the confidence between us and our customers", without which it was "very difficult to make a positive impact on the market".