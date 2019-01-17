Air France-KLM CEO: Finalisation of Joon aircraft integration to take 18 months

Air France-KLM CEO Benjamin Smith, speaking during a French Senate public hearing published on the Senate's official website, stated (16-Jan-2019) Joon "no longer is a part of our brand portfolio", allowing Air France to invest in efforts in creating clarity of the brand. He confirmed integration of 600 Joon crew into Air France will run until early Jul-2019, with finalisation of aircraft into Air France requiring around 18 months.