Air France-KLM to relaunch 'Corporate Benefits Programme'

Air France-KLM announced (04-Oct-2018) it is relaunching its Corporate Benefits Programme designed for corporate customers on flights operated by Air France, KLM, HOP! and Joon. Certain benefits will also apply to flights operated by Delta Air Lines from 01-Nov-2018. The programme includes the following benefits:

Service: Air France-KLM assigns to each customer a dedicated accounts manager; Access to local sales team; Call centre is available at all times;

Flexibility: More flexible ticketing deadlines; Possibility to change passenger name on the ticket; Travellers have a guaranteed seat in economy class on long haul flights;

Priority: Customers can select their seat at any time; Priority boarding on all long haul flights; Corporate customers receive priority on wait lists, in customer care for after sales, in call centres and in the event that things don't go as planned;

Recognition: Corporate Benefits Programme members are recognised by Air France-KLM staff as valued customers.


