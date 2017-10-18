Air France-KLM to receive 15 new Boeing 787s by the end of winter 2017/18

Air France-KLM reported (16-Oct-2017) it expects to take delivery of 15 new Boeing 787s by the end of the winter 2017/18 season. KLM is slated to receive 10 787s to serve 18 destinations, including Dubai, Mauritius, San Francisco, New York, Washington, Minneapolis, Calgary, Rio de Janeiro, Bogota, Cartagena, San José, Osaka, Colombo, Mumbai, Beijing, Hangzhou, Xiamen, Chengdu and Shanghai. Air France is slated to receive five 787s to serve seven destinations, including Cairo, Toronto, Boston, Panama City, Sao Paulo and Abidjan. [more - original PR]
