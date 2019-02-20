Become a CAPA Member
20-Feb-2019 11:00 AM

Air France-KLM to improve governance and simplify structure with new CEO committee

Air France-KLM board of directors unanimously approved (19-Feb-2019) the group governance structure and strategic decisions and processes proposed by CEO Benjamin Smith. Highlights include:

  • Creation of a new group CEO committee to determine strategic direction for group airlines and business units, chaired by Mr Smith. Other members of the committee include KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Pieter Elbers, Anne Air France CEO Anne Rigail and Air France-KLM CFO Frédéric Gagey, who will report directly to Mr Smith;
  • Increase collaboration across the group to better capture synergies, efficiencies and economies of scale, with the aim of improving overall group profitability;
  • Underline the reputation and brand recognition of Air France, KLM and Transavia within their respective markets and reinforce the group's position at it two hubs, Amsterdam Schiphol Airport and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport;
  • Simplify group operational processes in the following areas:

