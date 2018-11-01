1-Nov-2018 11:40 AM
Air France-KLM to develop 'ambitious' strategies to reposition the group as an industry leader: CEO
Air France-KLM CEO Benjamin Smith said (31-Oct-2018) the group registered "solid performance" in 3Q2018, reflecting its commercial strengths and brand attractiveness. He concluded he is confident in leveraging group strengths and assets in the coming months to develop "ambitious" strategies which aim to "reposition Air France-KLM as the leader of our industry". [more - original PR - English/French]