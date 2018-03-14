Loading
Air France-KLM to add 'record' 78 new services in summer 2018, driven by Transavia

Air France-KLM announced (14-Mar-2018) a 4.1% overall capacity increase for summer 2018, including 78 new services. Growth will be driven by Transavia's low cost operations with 10.6% additional capacity, along with growth of 3.9% in the long haul passenger network and 1.4% in the short/medium haul network. In total, the group will offer 314 destinations in 116 countries. Air France-KLM chairman and CEO Jean-Marc Janaillac said: "We are choosing to step up our offensive on all our markets. This summer, the group will inaugurate 78 new services, a record in its history, and proof of its agility and ambition to develop its activity". [more - original PR - English/French]

