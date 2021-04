Air France-KLM slots from Paris, Amserdam, Lyon, Marseille, Toulouse and Bordeaux available

Airport Coordination Netherlands reported (23-Apr-2021) Smith & Williamson, the monitoring trustee designated by the European Commission for landing and take-off slots for the merged Air France-KLM, is inviting applications for slots for the IATA winter 2021/2022 for city pairs under the carriers' competition commitments. Slots available comprise:

Long haul city pairs:

Paris-Detroit: One frequency per day (maximum seven slots per week);

Amsterdam-Atlanta: One frequency per day (maximum seven slots per week);

Paris-Lagos: One frequency per day (maximum seven slots per week);

Amsterdam-Lagos: One frequency per day (maximum seven slots per week);

European city pairs: