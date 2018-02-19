19-Feb-2018 11:53 AM
Air France-KLM says global context 'remains uncertain' amid fuel price growth, geopolitics
Air France-KLM issued (16-Feb-2018) its outlook for 2018:
- The global context "remains uncertain" given the current geopolitical environment and fuel price trends;
- Increase capacity 3%-4% in ASKs across the group. 6%-7% increase by Transavia/Transavia France;
- Long haul forward bookings for coming three months: Ahead of2017 levels with a "strong" Mar-2018 due to the Easter shift;
- Passenger network unit revenue: Positive in 1Q2018 at constant currency;
- Pursue unit cost reduction between 1%-1.5% at constant currency. Will be achieved through further increases in productivity, higher fleet utilisation and efficiency, the lower cost base of the new airline Joon and "focus on operational performance";
- 2018 fuel costs: Increase by EUR150 million. 2017 fuel costs: EUR4.7 billion;
- Targeting positive free cash flow for 2018. [more - original PR]