Air France-KLM pax up 6% to 8m in Jul-2017, 90% load factor

Air France-KLM reported (08-Aug-2017) the following traffic highlights for Air France, KLM and HOP! for Jul-2017:
- Passengers: 8.0 million, +6.0% year-on-year;
- Long haul: 2.6 million, +4.2%;
- North America: 830,000, +8.1%;
- Latin America: 290,000, -0.2%;
- Asia Pacific: 565,000, +0.5%;
- Africa and Middle East: 535,000, +5.5%;
- Caribbean and Indian Ocean: 345,000, +3.6%;
- Short and Medium haul: 5.4 million, +6.9%;
- Passenger load factor: 89.9%, +1.4ppts;
- Long haul: 90.7%, +1.5ppts;
- North America: 90.9%, +1.7ppts;
- Latin America: 92.8%, +3.1ppts;
- Asia Pacific: 92.4%, +1.2ppts;
- Africa and Middle East: 87.8%, +1.5ppts;
- Caribbean and Indian Ocean: 88.5%, +0.2ppt;
- Short and Medium haul: 86.9%, +1.0ppt. [more - original PR]
