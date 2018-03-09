Loading
9-Mar-2018 12:19 PM

Air France-KLM reports highest February pax since 2007

Air France-KLM reported (08-Mar-2018) the following traffic highlights for Air France, KLM and HOP! for Feb-2018:

  • Passengers: 5.9 million, +4.1% year-on-year;
  • Passenger load factor: 86.4%, +1.4ppts;
    • Long haul: 87.7%, +1.2ppts;
      • Latin America: 91.9%, +2.1ppts;
      • Asia Pacific: 91.0%, +1.4ppts;
      • Caribbean and Indian Ocean: 89.3%, -0.4 ppt;
      • North America: 84.8%, +2.0ppts;
      • Africa and Middle East: 81.1%, +0.2ppt;
    • Short and medium haul: 81.0%, +2.3ppts.

According to the CAPA Airline Group Traffic Database, Feb-2018 marked the airline's highest February passenger numbers since 2007. [more - original PR]

