9-Mar-2018 12:19 PM
Air France-KLM reports highest February pax since 2007
Air France-KLM reported (08-Mar-2018) the following traffic highlights for Air France, KLM and HOP! for Feb-2018:
- Passengers: 5.9 million, +4.1% year-on-year;
- Long haul: 2.0 million, +4.4%;
- Asia Pacific: 488,000, +4.5%;
- North America: 467,000, +3.9%;
- Africa and Middle East: 419,000, -0.4%;
- Caribbean and Indian Ocean: 336,000, +4.7%;
- Latin America: 265,000, +13.1%;
- Short and medium haul: 4.0 million, +3.9%;
- Passenger load factor: 86.4%, +1.4ppts;
- Long haul: 87.7%, +1.2ppts;
- Latin America: 91.9%, +2.1ppts;
- Asia Pacific: 91.0%, +1.4ppts;
- Caribbean and Indian Ocean: 89.3%, -0.4 ppt;
- North America: 84.8%, +2.0ppts;
- Africa and Middle East: 81.1%, +0.2ppt;
- Short and medium haul: 81.0%, +2.3ppts.
According to the CAPA Airline Group Traffic Database, Feb-2018 marked the airline's highest February passenger numbers since 2007. [more - original PR]