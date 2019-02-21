Become a CAPA Member
21-Feb-2019 12:33 PM

Air France-KLM reports forward bookings positive for early summer 2019

Air France-KLM outlined (20-Feb-2019) the following outlook for FY2019:

  • Continued yield improvement within the context of an anticipated fuels increase. Based on current data for passenger network:
    • Long haul forward booking load factors from Feb-2019 to Apr-2019 on average stable compared to 2018, and positively oriented for the early summer 2019;
    • Passenger unit revenues at constant currency expected below 2018 for 1Q2019, partly due to the Easter shift;
  • CASK reduction between -1% and 0% at constant currency and fuel price;
  • Net debt/EBITDA ratio below 1.5x. [more - original PR]

