21-Feb-2019 12:33 PM
Air France-KLM reports forward bookings positive for early summer 2019
Air France-KLM outlined (20-Feb-2019) the following outlook for FY2019:
- Continued yield improvement within the context of an anticipated fuels increase. Based on current data for passenger network:
- Long haul forward booking load factors from Feb-2019 to Apr-2019 on average stable compared to 2018, and positively oriented for the early summer 2019;
- Passenger unit revenues at constant currency expected below 2018 for 1Q2019, partly due to the Easter shift;
- CASK reduction between -1% and 0% at constant currency and fuel price;
- Net debt/EBITDA ratio below 1.5x.