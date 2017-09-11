Air France-KLM pax up 6% at 7.6m in Aug-2017, 90% load factor

Air France-KLM reported (09-Sep-2017) the following traffic highlights for Air France, KLM and HOP! for Aug-2017:
- Passengers: 7.6 million, +5.6% year-on-year;
- Long haul: 2.6 million, +2.6%;
- North America: 820,000, +6.1%;
- Asia Pacific: 560,000, -0.7%;
- Africa and Middle East: 542,000, +4.4%;
- Caribbean and Indian Ocean: 351,000, +2.1%;
- Latin America: 281,000, -2.7%;
- Short and Medium haul: 5.1 million, +7.2%;
- Passenger load factor: 89.6%, +1.5ppts;
- Long haul: 90.7%, +1.3ppts;
- Asia Pacific: 92.3%, +0.6ppt;
- Latin America: 91.2%, +2.7ppts;
- North America: 90.8%, +2.5ppts;
- Caribbean and Indian Ocean: 89.3%, +0.4ppt;
- Africa and Middle East: 88.4%, stable;
- Short and Medium haul: 85.5%, +2.5ppts. [more - original PR]
