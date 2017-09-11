Loading
11-Sep-2017 9:59 AM

Air France-KLM pax up 6% at 7.6m in Aug-2017, 90% load factor

Air France-KLM reported (09-Sep-2017) the following traffic highlights for Air France, KLM and HOP! for Aug-2017:

  • Passengers: 7.6 million, +5.6% year-on-year;
  • Passenger load factor: 89.6%, +1.5ppts;
    • Long haul: 90.7%, +1.3ppts;
      • Asia Pacific: 92.3%, +0.6ppt;
      • Latin America: 91.2%, +2.7ppts;
      • North America: 90.8%, +2.5ppts;
      • Caribbean and Indian Ocean: 89.3%, +0.4ppt;
      • Africa and Middle East: 88.4%, stable;
    • Short and Medium haul: 85.5%, +2.5ppts. [more - original PR]

