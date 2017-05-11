Loading
11-May-2017

Air France-KLM pax up 6% at 7.1m in Apr-2017, 88% load factor

Air France-KLM reported (10-May-2017) the following traffic highlights for Air France, KLM and HOP! for Apr-2017:

  • Passengers: 7.1 million, +5.6% year-on-year;
  • Passenger load factor: 87.5%, +2.1ppts;
    • Long haul: 88.6%, +2.2ppts;
      • North America: 90.1%, +2.1ppts;
      • Asia Pacific: 90.0%, +2.7ppts;
      • Latin America: 89.0%, +4.4ppts;
      • Caribbean and Indian Ocean: 88.8%, stable;
      • Africa and Middle East: 83.2%, +1.0ppt;
    • Short and Medium haul: 83.3%, +1.9ppts. [more - original PR]