11-May-2017 11:59 AM
Air France-KLM pax up 6% at 7.1m in Apr-2017, 88% load factor
Air France-KLM reported (10-May-2017) the following traffic highlights for Air France, KLM and HOP! for Apr-2017:
- Passengers: 7.1 million, +5.6% year-on-year;
- Long haul: 2.2 million, +6.7%;
- North America: 688,000, +12.7%;
- Asia Pacific: 504,000, +4.4%;
- Africa and Middle East: 456,000, +3.9%;
- Caribbean and Indian Ocean: 320,000, +5.4%;
- Latin America: 249,000, +3.0%;
- Short and Medium haul: 4.9 million, +5.0%;
- Passenger load factor: 87.5%, +2.1ppts;
- Long haul: 88.6%, +2.2ppts;
- North America: 90.1%, +2.1ppts;
- Asia Pacific: 90.0%, +2.7ppts;
- Latin America: 89.0%, +4.4ppts;
- Caribbean and Indian Ocean: 88.8%, stable;
- Africa and Middle East: 83.2%, +1.0ppt;
- Short and Medium haul: 83.3%, +1.9ppts. [more - original PR]
