Air France-KLM profits increase in 2Q2017

Air France-KLM reported (28-Jul-2017) the following financial highlights:

Three months ended 30-Jun-2017: Revenue: EUR6605 million, +6.3% year-on-year; Air France: EUR3980 million, +4.1%; KLM: EUR2699 million, +9.4%; Costs: Labour: EUR1915 million, +2.8%; Fuel: EUR1160 million, -0.6%; Operating profit: EUR503 million, +50.1%; Air France: EUR184 million; KLM: EUR317 million; Net profit: EUR368 million, +756%; Passengers: 26.2 million, +7.5%; Passenger load factor: 87.0%, +2.0ppts; Revenue per ASK: Network: EUR 6.94 cents, +1.5%; Passenger yield: Network: EUR 8.01 cents, -0.8%; Cargo yield: EUR 21.87 cents, -2.4%;

Six months ended 30-Jun-2017: Revenue: EUR12,314 million, +4.2%; Air France: EUR7572 million, +2.7%; KLM: EUR4907 million, +6.6%; Costs: Labour: EUR3727 million, +0.6%; Fuel: EUR2280 million, +0.8%; Operating profit: EUR361 million, +203%; Air France: EUR61 million; KLM: EUR301 million; Net profit: EUR152 million, compared to a loss of EUR109 million in p-c-p; Passengers: 47.1 million, +6.5%; Passenger load factor: 86.3%, +1.4ppt; Revenue per ASK: Network: EUR 6.77 cents, +0.6%; Passenger yield: Network: EUR 7.87 cents, -1.1%; Cargo yield: EUR 22.31 cents, -4.5%; Total assets: EUR25,111 million; Cash and cash equivalents: EUR4217 million; Total liabilities: EUR23,067 million. [more - original PR]