7-Apr-2021 4:01 AM
Air France-KLM outlines plan to restore negative equity and reinforce cash position
Air France-KLM stated (06-Apr-2021) on 05-Apr-2021, Air France-KLM Group's board of directors approved a plan to start the restoration of the group's negative equity and further reinforce its cash position. Key details include:
- The group intends to launch a capital increase;
- This capital increase will be launched without preferential subscription rights but with a priority period for shareholders, allowing existing shareholders to not be diluted;
- The French State commits to participate in the capital increase while keeping its stake strictly below 30% of the share capital and voting rights;
- China Eastern Airlines intends to participate while keeping its stake strictly below 10% of share capital;
- The Dutch State, which holds 14% of the share capital, has informed the Group that it will not subscribe to this capital increase;
- Delta Air Lines, which holds 8.8% of the share capital, has informed the Group that it will not subscribe to this capital increase due to the current framework of the CARES Act;
- This operation will improve the group's equity by up to EUR1 billion under IFRS and French GAAP accounting standards and bring the same amount of new money to the group for the benefit of Air France. [more - original PR]