Become a CAPA Member
Loading
1-Nov-2018 11:46 AM

Air France-KLM outlines FY2018 guidance adjustments; fuel costs to increase EUR500m

Air France-KLM announced (31-Oct-2018) the following guidance component adjustments for FY2018:

  • Passenger network capacity increase adjusted at 2.0% to 2.5%;
  • 2018 fuel costs expected to increase EUR500 million year-on-year;
  • 2019 fuel costs expected to increase EUR900 million compared with 2018;
  • Unit cost target maintained at between 0% and +1.0% at constant currency, fuel and pension charges;
  • Net debt reduction compared to 31-Dec-2017;
  • Currency headwind of around EUR150 million.

Air France-KLM stated the global industry context remains uncertain given the current geopolitical environment and rising fuel price trends. [more - original PR - English/French]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More