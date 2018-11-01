1-Nov-2018 11:46 AM
Air France-KLM outlines FY2018 guidance adjustments; fuel costs to increase EUR500m
Air France-KLM announced (31-Oct-2018) the following guidance component adjustments for FY2018:
- Passenger network capacity increase adjusted at 2.0% to 2.5%;
- 2018 fuel costs expected to increase EUR500 million year-on-year;
- 2019 fuel costs expected to increase EUR900 million compared with 2018;
- Unit cost target maintained at between 0% and +1.0% at constant currency, fuel and pension charges;
- Net debt reduction compared to 31-Dec-2017;
- Currency headwind of around EUR150 million.
Air France-KLM stated the global industry context remains uncertain given the current geopolitical environment and rising fuel price trends. [more - original PR - English/French]