10-Nov-2017 10:21 AM

Air France-KLM pax up 5% at 7.4m in Oct-2017, 87% load factor

Air France-KLM reported (09-Nov-2017) the following traffic highlights for Air France, KLM and HOP! for Oct-2017:

  • Passengers: 7.4 million, +5.2% year-on-year;
  • Passenger load factor: 86.5%, +1.5ppts;
    • Long haul: 87.1%, +1.2ppts;
      • North America: 88.9%, +2.3ppts;
      • Latin America: 88.2%, +0.6ppt;
      • Asia Pacific: 89.7%, +2.0ppts;
      • Africa and Middle East: 81.5%, +0.4ppt;
      • Caribbean and Indian Ocean: 83.8%, -1.0ppt;
    • Short and Medium haul: 84.0%, +2.8ppts. [more - original PR]

