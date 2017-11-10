Air France-KLM pax up 5% at 7.4m in Oct-2017, 87% load factor

Air France-KLM reported (09-Nov-2017) the following traffic highlights for Air France, KLM and HOP! for Oct-2017:
- Passengers: 7.4 million, +5.2% year-on-year;
- Long haul: 2.2 million, +2.8%;
- North America: 693,000, +5.5%;
- Latin America: 267,000, +4.5%;
- Asia Pacific: 526,000, +0.3%;
- Africa and Middle East: 475,000, +4.8%;
- Caribbean and Indian Ocean: 273,000, -3.5%;
- Short and Medium haul: 5.2 million, +6.3%;
- Long haul: 2.2 million, +2.8%;
- Passenger load factor: 86.5%, +1.5ppts;
- Long haul: 87.1%, +1.2ppts;
- North America: 88.9%, +2.3ppts;
- Latin America: 88.2%, +0.6ppt;
- Asia Pacific: 89.7%, +2.0ppts;
- Africa and Middle East: 81.5%, +0.4ppt;
- Caribbean and Indian Ocean: 83.8%, -1.0ppt;
- Short and Medium haul: 84.0%, +2.8ppts. [more - original PR]
- Long haul: 87.1%, +1.2ppts;