Air France-KLM pax up 6% to 6.6m in Nov-2017, 85% load factor

Air France-KLM reported (08-Dec-2017) the following traffic highlights for Air France, KLM and HOP! for Nov-2017:
- Passengers: 6.6 million, +5.7% year-on-year;
- Long haul: 2.1 million, +4.8%;
- North America: 569,000, +7.7%;
- Asia Pacific: 506,000, +4.3%;
- Africa and Middle East: 452,000, +4.5%;
- Caribbean and Indian Ocean: 289,000, -1.4%;
- Latin America: 256,000, +7.7%;
- Short and Medium haul: 4.5 million, +6.1%;
- Passenger load factor: 85.2%, +1.4ppts;
- Long haul: 86.1%, +1.3ppts;
- Caribbean and Indian Ocean: 88.8%, +0.4ppt;
- Asia Pacific: 88.0%, +1.9ppts;
- North America: 87.0%, +1.6ppts;
- Latin America: 85.2%, +0.1ppt;
- Africa and Middle East: 80.6%, +1.5ppts;
- Short and Medium haul: 81.6%, +1.8ppts. [more - original PR]
