Air France-KLM issues FY2018 outlook

Air France-KLM issued (01-Aug-2018) its FY2018 outlook, following its 1H2018 performance. The group will continue to work on yield improvement in the context of an increased fuel bill. Air France-KLM reported:

Long haul forward booking load factors remain ahead of 2017 levels for the next four months;

3Q2018 and FY2018 unit revenue expected to be positive at constant currency compared to 2017;

Capacity remains in the expected range of a 2.5% to 3.5% increase for the passenger network;

Fuel bill increase by EUR450 million;

Currency effects resulting in a headwind of around EUR150 million due to strengthening of the USD compared to EUR;

Investment plan of between EUR2 billion and EUR 2.5 billion;

Unit cost target maintained between 0% and +1% at constant currency, fuel and pension charges, including strike related costs and the associated capacity adjustments incurred in 1H2018.

Air France-KLM said despite the strike impact of EUR335 million in 1H2018 that "will weigh on the full year operating result", the group is targeting a net debt reduction compared to 31-Dec-2017. [more - original PR]