Air France-KLM 4Q2017/FY2017 financial outlook stable, with positive revenue expectations

Air France-KLM issued (03-Nov-2017) the following outlook following 3Q2017 performance:
- 4Q2017:
- Revenue: Positive;
- Fuel bill: Stable;
- Unit cost evolution (at current currency), fuel and pension charges: "Slightly" negative, from -1% to -1.5% excluding load factor and profit sharing effects;
- Capacity growth: 3-4% for the passenger network, 6-7% for Transavia;
- Long haul forward bookings: "Above" 2016 levels in the next four months;
- FY2017 operating cash flow: Above 2016 levels;
- Adjusted net debt to EBITDAR: From 2.2x to 2.3x.
2018 fuel bill is expected to be stable in euros and up USD300 million compared to 2017. [more - original PR]