Become a CAPA Member
Loading
29-Nov-2023 8:13 AM

Air France-KLM Group focused on 'smooth operation' of A220s: CCO

Air France-KLM Group CCO Angus Clarke, speaking at the CAPA World Aviation Summit & Awards for Excellence, stated (28-Nov-2023) Pratt & Whitney "make their own forecast as they have to do various monitoring", noting the company has an "offload agreement" with Pratt & Whitney. Mr Clarke said: "We're focused on having smooth operation on the A220" noting the group is not "super stressed" by supply chain delays as it can "now do the engines internally". He added: "We're more stressed about other engine types".

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More