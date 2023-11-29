Air France-KLM Group focused on 'smooth operation' of A220s: CCO

Air France-KLM Group CCO Angus Clarke, speaking at the CAPA World Aviation Summit & Awards for Excellence, stated (28-Nov-2023) Pratt & Whitney "make their own forecast as they have to do various monitoring", noting the company has an "offload agreement" with Pratt & Whitney. Mr Clarke said: "We're focused on having smooth operation on the A220" noting the group is not "super stressed" by supply chain delays as it can "now do the engines internally". He added: "We're more stressed about other engine types".