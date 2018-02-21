Air France-KLM, GOL confirm successful partnership after four year anniversary

Air France-KLM and GOL confirmed (21-Feb-2018) the fourth anniversary of their strategic partnership. The companies reported the following:

800,000 passengers served during partnership;

Agreement covers 39 cities in Brazil and South America and 64 European destinations;

and South America and 64 European destinations; Opening of new "North East" Brazil hub at Fortaleza from 03-May-2018;

Connecting traffic between the companies growing three fold from 2014 to 2017.

GOL VP of planning Celso Ferrer said: "Certainly the novelty of the hub in the northeast will provide even more connections to the north and northeast of the country with Europe, where we will increase our seating supply by more than 35%... to meet this new flow of travel". [more - original PR - Portuguese]