Air France-KLM details equity investment involving Virgin Atlantic, Delta and China Eastern

Air France-KLM announced (27-Jul-2017) two new equity investments, comprising:

The Virgin Atlantic transaction should take place in 2018, after approval by the relevant regulatory authorities. Air France-KLM will become the second largest shareholder in Virgin Atlantic after Delta, which holds 49%, and will have the same level of representation as Delta within the board of directors. Delta and China Eastern's capital acquisition will be conducted at a subscription price of EUR10 per share, representing a 42% premium relative to the average share price over the last 12 months. [more - original PR]