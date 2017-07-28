28-Jul-2017 9:11 AM
Air France-KLM details equity investment involving Virgin Atlantic, Delta and China Eastern
Air France-KLM announced (27-Jul-2017) two new equity investments, comprising:
- Acquiring Virgin Group's 31% stake in Virgin Atlantic for GBP220 million. The plans will be the basis of a single global JV between Air France-KLM, Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic;
- Delta Air Lines and China Eastern Airlines each acquiring a 10% stake in Air France-KLM, by subscribing for new shares through capital increases totalling EUR751 million.
The Virgin Atlantic transaction should take place in 2018, after approval by the relevant regulatory authorities. Air France-KLM will become the second largest shareholder in Virgin Atlantic after Delta, which holds 49%, and will have the same level of representation as Delta within the board of directors. Delta and China Eastern's capital acquisition will be conducted at a subscription price of EUR10 per share, representing a 42% premium relative to the average share price over the last 12 months.