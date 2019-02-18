18-Feb-2019 8:36 AM
Air France-KLM, Delta and Virgin Atlantic reply to JetBlue Airways motion to oppose their amended JV
US Department of Transportation (DoT) received (15-Feb-2019) the following joint answer from Air France-KLM, Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic Airways (JV parties), in reply to JetBlue Airways' opposition of the JV parties' joint motion to add their amended and restated trans Atlantic JV agreement to the ATI alliance agreements list:
- JV parties have shown the amended JVA will promote competition and generate substantial public benefits. The ATI is required to achieve those benefits;
- JetBlue's answer did not refute the pro-consumer and pro-competitive benefits described in the joint motion;
- JetBlue did not demonstrate how the requested immunity would reduce competition or public benefits;
- The DoT should not implement any non-standard remedies and policy changes suggested by JetBlue;
- JetBlue's proposed slot remedies are not supported by precedent and do not relate to the the amended JVA;
- JetBlue's suggestion that the DoT set conditions on the JV parties' cooperation with other airlines is inconsistent with the amended JVA's principles;
- JetBlue's request for a de novo public ATI proceeding every five years would be contrary to DoT precedent;
- JetBlue's request for the DoT to act in association with the European Commission is moot;
- Air Travel Fairness comments are peripheral to the matter and are without merit. [more - original PR]