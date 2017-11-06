Loading
6-Nov-2017 11:14 AM

Air France-KLM confirms plans for GDS surcharge from 01-Apr-2018

Air France-KLM stated (03-Nov-2017) it is "embracing" IATA's New Distribution Capability (NDC), and is investing in options for travel partners to access, book and sell rich content. Air France-KLM added that "in order to adapt to market circumstances and to further improve its efficiency", it will implement a distribution surcharge on GDS sales from 01-Apr-2018. The surcharge does not apply to travel agency sales via an NDC connection and to Air France and KLM direct sales channels. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More