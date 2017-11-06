Air France-KLM confirms plans for GDS surcharge from 01-Apr-2018

Air France-KLM stated (03-Nov-2017) it is "embracing" IATA's New Distribution Capability (NDC), and is investing in options for travel partners to access, book and sell rich content. Air France-KLM added that "in order to adapt to market circumstances and to further improve its efficiency", it will implement a distribution surcharge on GDS sales from 01-Apr-2018. The surcharge does not apply to travel agency sales via an NDC connection and to Air France and KLM direct sales channels. [more - original PR]