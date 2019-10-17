17-Oct-2019 8:41 AM
Air France, KLM, China Eastern and Virgin Atlantic outline new codeshare schedules
Air France, KLM, China Eastern Airlines and Virgin Atlantic outlined (16-Oct-2019) the following details of their expanded JV and codeshare agreement:
- Air France, KLM and China Eastern's current JV schedules (summer 2019):
- Air France:
- Paris CDG-Shanghai Pudong: Twice daily;
- Paris CDG-Wuhan: Three times weekly (four weekly in peak periods);
- KLM:
- Amsterdam Schiphol-Shanghai Pudong: 12 times weekly;
- China Eastern:
- Shanghai Pudong-Paris CDG: Twice daily;
- Shanghai Pudong-Amsterdam Schiphol: Four times weekly;
- Kunming-Paris CDG: Three times weekly;
- Qingdao-Paris CDG: Three times weekly;
- Air France:
- Services between London and Shanghai operated by Virgin Atlantic and China Eastern due to be included in the planned JV cooperation from spring 2020 (summer 2020 schedules):
- Virgin Atlantic:
- London Heathrow-Shanghai Pudong: Daily;
- China Easterm:
- Shanghai Pudong-London Heathrow: Daily;
- Shanghai Pudong-London Gatwick: Three times weekly. [more - original PR]
- Virgin Atlantic: