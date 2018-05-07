Loading
7-May-2018 10:09 AM

Air France-KLM chairman and CEO resigns, 'interim' solution to be confirmed on 15-May-2018

Air France-KLM stated (05-May-2018) chairman and CEO Jean-Marc Janaillac confirmed his decision to resign following the results of the staff consultation launched on 20-Apr-2018. Air France-KLM's board "reaffirmed their full and total support" for Mr Janaillac and "deeply regret the situation which resulted in the resignation of a chairman who led the group through a period of strategic growth and improved financial performance". The board formally requested Mr Janaillac to continue as chairman and CEO until the end of the group's general meeting on 15-May-2018, after which an "interim governance solution" will be announced. [more - original PR]

