Air France-KLM appoints new chairman and CEO
Air France-KLM appointed (16-Aug-2018) Benjamin Smith as chairman and CEO, effective 30-Sep-2018 "at the latest". Mr Smith is currently Air Canada chief operating officer and president for airlines. Mr Smith will take over executive management of the Air-France-KLM Group and will establish its organisational structure. He will be in charge as a priority to "revitalise" Air France, to give a "new strategic impulse" to the group and to work on a new leadership approach with all Air France-KLM's teams. Air France-KLM said the appointment is "with the full support of the French State". Mr Smith said: "I am well aware of the competitive challenges the Air France-KLM Group is currently facing and I am convinced that the airlines' teams have all the strengths to succeed in the global airline market. I am confident in the Group's capacity to become one of the world's leading players. I look forward to earning the trust and respect of all teams, working together to win in this highly competitive and fast-changing customer service industry". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - French] [more - original PR - Air Canada]