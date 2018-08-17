Become a CAPA Member
Loading
17-Aug-2018 10:07 AM

Air France-KLM appoints new chairman and CEO

Air France-KLM appointed (16-Aug-2018) Benjamin Smith as chairman and CEO, effective 30-Sep-2018 "at the latest". Mr Smith is currently Air Canada chief operating officer and president for airlines. Mr Smith will take over executive management of the Air-France-KLM Group and will establish its organisational structure. He will be in charge as a priority to "revitalise" Air France, to give a "new strategic impulse" to the group and to work on a new leadership approach with all Air France-KLM's teams. Air France-KLM said the appointment is "with the full support of the French State". Mr Smith said: "I am well aware of the competitive challenges the Air France-KLM Group is currently facing and I am convinced that the airlines' teams have all the strengths to succeed in the global airline market. I am confident in the Group's capacity to become one of the world's leading players. I look forward to earning the trust and respect of all teams, working together to win in this highly competitive and fast-changing customer service industry". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - French] [more - original PR - Air Canada]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More