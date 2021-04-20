20-Apr-2021 5:36 AM
Air France-KLM announces successful capital increase of EUR1.036bn
Air France-KLM announced (19-Apr-2021) the success of its capital increase for EUR1.036 billion. The proceeds will be used to consolidate the organisation's liquidity and finance general corporate purposes in the context of the COVID-19 crisis. Details include:
- The capital increase will result in the issuance of 214 million new shares at EUR4.84 per share, representing approximately 50% of the company's existing share capital, increasing the company's share capital to EUR642.63 million in EUR1 shares;
- France's Government subscribed for 57% of the total capital increase;
- China Eastern Airlines subscribed for 11% of the total capital increase;
- The ownership of Air France-KLM following the capital increase is as follows:
- French Government: 28.6% of capital and 28.5% of theoretical voting rights;
- China Eastern: 9.6% and 11.5%;
- Netherlands Government: 9.3% and 13.9%;
- Delta Air Lines: 5.8% and 8.7%;
- Employees: 2.5% and 3.7%;
- Treasury stock: 0.2% and 0.3%;
- Others: 44% and 33.4%. [more - original PR - English/French]