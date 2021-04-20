Become a CAPA Member
20-Apr-2021 5:36 AM

Air France-KLM announces successful capital increase of EUR1.036bn

Air France-KLM announced (19-Apr-2021) the success of its capital increase for EUR1.036 billion. The proceeds will be used to consolidate the organisation's liquidity and finance general corporate purposes in the context of the COVID-19 crisis. Details include:

  • The capital increase will result in the issuance of 214 million new shares at EUR4.84 per share, representing approximately 50% of the company's existing share capital, increasing the company's share capital to EUR642.63 million in EUR1 shares;
  • France's Government subscribed for 57% of the total capital increase;
  • China Eastern Airlines subscribed for 11% of the total capital increase;
  • The ownership of Air France-KLM following the capital increase is as follows:

