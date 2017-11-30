Air France-KLM and Jet Airways sign an enhanced cooperation agreement

Air France-KLM and Jet Airways signed (29-Nov-2017) a landmark 'Enhanced Cooperation Agreement' for the development of operations between Europe and India. A first in the history of Indian aviation, this agreement strengthens the partnership built between the three airlines since 2014. This cooperation was expanded in 2016 with an extensive codeshare agreement for connections between Europe and North America and Jet Airways' hubs at Mumbai and Delhi in India via Air France-KLM's hubs at Paris CDG and Amsterdam Schiphol. Air France-KLM chairman and CEO Jean-Marc Janaillac said the agreement is the "first cooperation agreement of its kind on the India – Europe market, one of the markets at the heart of the group's strategy for the coming years", adding that the airlines are "innovating within the airline industry by offering connections between two partnerships for the first time". He noted that over 1.2 million passengers are handled between India and Europe across all airlines, half of whom are travelling onward to North America. Details are as follows:

Commercial and product offering: The enhanced cooperation agreement will see Jet Airways, Air France and KLM working together to develop their commercial and product offering. Coordination of sales and services will be included in the agreement;

Network: The agreement covers an extended network and increased capacity between Paris, Amsterdam and India. The recent launches of Amsterdam-Mumbai by KLM and Bengaluru-Amsterdam and Chennai-Paris services by Jet Airways are the first examples of this ambition. For the 2017/18 winter season, Air France, KLM and Jet Airways operate 64 weekly services between the Paris CDG and Amsterdam Schiphol hubs and four destinations in India - Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai. From Paris CDF, Air France and Jet Airways operate 33 weekly frequencies to Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai and Chennai. From Amsterdam Schiphol, Jet Airways and KLM operate 31 weekly frequencies to Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru;

Connectivity: Improved connecting opportunities through adapted flight times via Paris CDG, Amsterdam-Schiphol as well as Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai;

FFP: Increased cooperation across the Flying Blue and JetPrivilege loyalty programmes on the three airlines' networks worldwide;

Cargo: In addition to the airlines' enhanced cooperation agreement, Air France KLM Cargo and Jet Airways Cargo have also signed a MoU which aims to strengthen their cooperation in the cargo sector.

This agreement will complement the Air France-KLM and Delta Air Lines' transatlantic partnership between Europe and North America. [more - original PR]