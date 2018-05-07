Air France-KLM and Gol launch new hub at Fortaleza Airport
Air France-KLM inaugurated (06-May-2018) its new hub at Fortaleza Pinto Martins Airport in partnership with Gol Linhas Aereas, effective 03-May-2018, according to a report by Panrotas. To mark the occasion, KLM launched three times weekly Amsterdam Schiphol-Fortaleza service with 267 seat A330 aircraft and Air France launched twice weekly Paris CDG-Fortaleza service operated by Joon with 278 seat A340 aircraft. The new hub offers Air France, KLM, Joon and Gol passengers simplified connections, a single check in and shorter travelling time from Europe to destinations in Northeast Brazil. Services are expected to exceed 85% load factor. To support the increase in international traffic, Gol increased operations in Fortaleza by 35%, handling around 50 daily operations to 11 destinations including Buenos Aires. Ceara's Government announced passengers connecting in Fortaleza will have three days stopover for free. Ceara Governor Camilo Santana stated: "We are working to offer incentives so passengers can have discounts at hotels and restaurants, to increasingly attract more tourists". Air France-KLM operations are estimated to attract 80,000 new passengers p/a to the airport. [more - original PR - Air France-KLM] [more - original PR - Ceara Government - Portuguese] [more - original PR - Ceara Government - Portuguese - II]