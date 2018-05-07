Loading
7-May-2018 10:10 AM

Air France-KLM and Gol launch new hub at Fortaleza Airport

Air France-KLM inaugurated (06-May-2018) its new hub at Fortaleza Pinto Martins Airport in partnership with Gol Linhas Aereas, effective 03-May-2018, according to a report by Panrotas. To mark the occasion, KLM launched three times weekly Amsterdam Schiphol-Fortaleza service with 267 seat A330 aircraft and Air France launched twice weekly Paris CDG-Fortaleza service operated by Joon with 278 seat A340 aircraft. The new hub offers Air France, KLM, Joon and Gol passengers simplified connections, a single check in and shorter travelling time from Europe to destinations in Northeast Brazil. Services are expected to exceed 85% load factor. To support the increase in international traffic, Gol increased operations in Fortaleza by 35%, handling around 50 daily operations to 11 destinations including Buenos Aires. Ceara's Government announced passengers connecting in Fortaleza will have three days stopover for free. Ceara Governor Camilo Santana stated: "We are working to offer incentives so passengers can have discounts at hotels and restaurants, to increasingly attract more tourists". Air France-KLM operations are estimated to attract 80,000 new passengers p/a to the airport. [more - original PR - Air France-KLM] [more - original PR - Ceara Government - Portuguese] [more - original PR - Ceara Government - Portuguese - II]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More