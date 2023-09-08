Air France-KLM and Etihad Airways sign MoU to expand partnership
Air France-KLM and Etihad Airways signed (07-Sep-2023) an MoU to enhance their collaboration across passenger operations, loyalty programmes, talent development and maintenance. Air France-KLM and Etihad contemplate expanding their codeshare and interline agreements initiated in 2012. Initially, more than 40 new routes covering destinations across Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific and Australia have been made available for booking, effective immediately, for travel from winter 2023/24. The MoU also proposes the ability for both Flying Blue and Etihad Guest members to earn and redeem miles with Air France, KLM and Etihad. The airlines will also explore terminal co-location, reciprocal lounge access and ground handling, among other initiatives. Etihad operates daily services from Abu Dhabi to Paris CDG and Amsterdam Schiphol. Air France will commence daily Paris CDG-Abu Dhabi service on 29-Oct-023. As previously reported by CAPA, in Aug-2023 Air France-KLM signed an MoU with Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism to expand connectivity between Europe and Abu Dhabi. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]