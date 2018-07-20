Air France-KLM and China Eastern extend JV and MRO cooperation

Air France-KLM and China Eastern Airlines extended (19-Jul-2018) their JV and MRO cooperation, as follows:

Extended JV from 2019: Cooperate on two additional routes with reciprocal codeshare on Paris-Wuhan and Paris-Kunming services;

MRO: AFI KLM E&M and China Eastern signed a new agreement for equipment support of Boeing 787-9 aircraft, which could eventually reach 15 aircraft. The agreement covers repair services, access to a regional spare parts centre, the provision of a local stock of spare parts and other services in the field of training and support for industrial development; AFI KLM E&M plans to develop a spare parts centre for Boeing 787 aircraft in Shanghai, to meet the needs of China Eastern Airlines and other future customers.



China Eastern chairman Liu Shaoyong said the agreements are "the beginning of cooperation for the next five years". He added: "In addition, the partnership between China Eastern Airlines and Air France-KLM can clearly become a model of cooperation in the airline industry". China Eastern holds 8.8% of the capital of Air France-KLM. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]