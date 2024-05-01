Air France-KLM: 1Q2024 impacted by disruption costs and cargo unit revenue reduction

Air France-KLM reported (30-Apr-2024) its 1Q2024 operating loss of EUR489 million, which was EUR189 million below 1Q2023, was "impacted by disruption costs and cargo unit revenue reduction". The group noted the impacts were partly compensated by a lower jet fuel price, including ETS cost, and higher passenger unit revenue. The company reported an increase in yield across all long haul areas, except for Asia and Middle East, where capacity grew by 32%, while short and medium haul yield also increased. Group revenues totalled EUR6.7 billion, up 5.1% year-on-year. CEO Benjamin Smith commented: "Despite a challenging start to the year with persistent geopolitical tensions, Air France-KLM recorded further revenue growth this quarter, capitalising on a structurally robust travel demand". Mr Smith continued: "However, as anticipated, our operating income was impacted by disruption costs and a slower cargo business". He added: "We nonetheless remain confident in our ability to achieve our 2024 unit cost outlook, and are focused on executing our strategic roadmap to deliver our mid-term commitments". [more - original PR]