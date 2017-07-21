Air France launches Joon

Air France unveiled (20-Jul-2017) Joon, the start-up formerly known as Boost. Based at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, Joon will operate medium and long haul services from summer 2018. Joon will not be a low cost airline as it will offer original products and services that reflect those of Air France. Joon is especially aimed at millennials, whose lifestyles revolve around digital technology. The carrier is led by CEO Jean-Michel Mathieu, who will join the Air France executive committee. [more - original PR]