5-Feb-2019 9:54 AM
Air France introduces new long haul cabin interiors onboard A330s
Air France introduced (04-Feb-2019) new long haul cabin interiors onboard A330 aircraft. The refitted A330s have a three class configuration with 36 business, 212 premium economy and 167 economy seats. 15 aircraft will be completely redesigned out to 2020, representing an investment of EUR140 million. New A330s will progressively serve Accra, Ouagadougou, Cotonou, Lagos, Niamey, Bengaluru, Delhi, Seattle, Chicago O'Hare and Dallas during summer 2019. [more - original PR - English/French]