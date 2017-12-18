Loading
Air France adds West African frequencies for summer 2018

Air France announced (15-Dec-2017) plans to increase frequency on the following West Africa services with A330 aircraft in summer 2018:

  • Paris CDG-Accra: From three to four times weekly;
  • Paris CDG-Lome: From two to three times weekly. The route is in addition to existing four times weekly Paris-Accra-Lome service, meaning Air France will offer daily Lome service;
  • Paris CDG-Ouagadougou: From five times weekly to daily.

Air France said it is "adapting to market dynamics while meeting its customers' expectations and requirements more closely". [more - original PR - English/French]

