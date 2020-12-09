Become a CAPA Member
9-Dec-2020 10:50 PM

Air France EVP sees ‘huge profitability’ in Dubai routes for Dec-2020 to Jan-2021

Air France EVP Commercial and Air France-KLM EVP Strategy Angus Clarke, speaking at CAPA Live December 2020, stated (09-Dec-2020) Air France sees "huge profitability" in European routes to Dubai over the Christmas and New Year period, as well as French overseas territories. He commented: "Once [Europe's] borders open up a bit more and the latest lockdowns go away, I think you will see there is pent up demand that will come rushing back".  

