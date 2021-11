Air France entered (31-Oct-2021) its A220-300 aircraft "Le Bourget" into commercial service on 31-Oct-2021, operating from Paris CDG to Berlin and to Venice. The aircraft has 148 seats, in a 3-2 seat configuration, across business and economy class. Delivered to the airline during Sep-2021, the aircraft is the first of 60 ordered by Air France. [more - original PR]